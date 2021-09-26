BHU UET, PET Admit Card 2021 Released; Download Using Direct Link Here

BHU Admit Card download: The admit card of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been released on the official website: bhuet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the admit cards for both the Undergraduate Entrance Test, or UET, and the Post Graduate Entrance Test, or PET. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card by using their application number and date of birth (DoB).

As per the official notice issued by BHU, carrying an admit card is mandatory for all students. The exam will be held this year from September 28 to October 30, 2021, as well as on October 1, 3, and 4, 2021. Candidates can download the PET Admit Card/BHU UET Admit Card by following the below-given steps and using the direct link given here.

BHU Admit Card Download: Follow these steps

STEP 1: Go to the official website for BHU Admit Card and download or log on to bhuet.nta.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, click on the hyperlink that reads, ' Admit Card-BHU UET 2021' or ' Admit Card-BHU PET 2021' .

or ' . STEP 3: You will be automatically redirected to a new window or page.

STEP 4: Now, candidates need to enter their credentials such as application number and DoB.

STEP 5: The admission card will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: It is recommended that you take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

BHU Exam: More details

Every year, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) conducts UET and PET exams to select students for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The exam is conducted in both a computer-based model and offline mode. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock