'CBSE To Conduct Pending Class 10 & Class 12 Exams From July 1-15', HRD Minister Announces

HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that the remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams would be conducted from July 1 to July 15. He extended his good wishes to all the students appearing for the examinations. He clarified that only the exams of 29 main papers will be conducted. This development comes three days after Nishank declared that no further examination will be held for CBSE Class 10 students in the country barring for students of North East Delhi. However, the exact schedule of the exams is yet to be released by the CBSE.

Watch the HRD Minister's video message here:

Read: CSIR To Begin Two Clinical Drug Trials In India As Potential Vaccine Against Coronavirus

CBSE reiterates decision to conducts exams

Earlier, the CBSE reiterated its decision of conducting the Class 10 and 12 examinations. In its circular dated April 1, 2020, the Board stated that it was unable to conduct exams on 8 days across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic while exams could not be held on 4 days in North East Delhi District due to the communal riots. Thereafter, the CBSE observed that it would conduct exams only for main subjects required for promotion and admission in higher educational institutions. It elaborated that only the Class 10 students in North East Delhi will have to write the exam for 6 subjects.

Read: INS Jalashwa Gears Up To Receive Indian Nationals To Be Evacuated From The Maldives

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 56,342 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 16,540 patients have recovered while 1,886 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry revealed that 3,390 new cases had been reported in the last 24 hours in India. With 1273 individuals recovering from COVID-19 in the same period, the country's recovery rate stands at 29.36%.

Read: Rahul Gandhi Says COVID-19 'is Not Completely Dangerous'; Suggests To Change Mindset

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases Rise To 56,342, With 16,539 Recoveries, 1,886 Dead