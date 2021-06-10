Bihar: 38 Engineering Colleges, 31 Polytechnic Colleges Set Up In Last 15 Years, Says CM

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that the state government has set up a total of 31 engineering colleges and 38 polytechnic institutions in the last 15 years. He also said that now each district of Bihar has at least one engineering college. He shared the above information in a series of tweet on Wednesday.

"From the year 1954 to 2005, Bihar had a total of three engineering colleges and 13 government polytechnic colleges. The admission capacities of these colleges were 800 and 3,840 respectively," the Bihar CM tweeted.

He further added that the Bihar College of Engineering in Patna, one of the oldest engineering colleges in India was converted into an NIT (National Institute of Technology) in the year 2004 when he was in the Centre.

"In the last 15 years, 38 engineering colleges and 31 polytechnic institutes have been established in Bihar, with admission capacity of 9,975 and 11,332 respectively. Now every district of the state has at least one engineering college. Efforts will continue for the advancement of higher technical education in the state," Nitish Kumar added in his series of tweets.

33% Reservation For Girls In Engineering And Medical Colleges in Bihar

Earlier this month, Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar announced to provide 33% reservation for girls in engineering and medical colleges of the state. The reservation will be for the girls who are domicile of Bihar. The state government is already providing 35% reservation for females in all state government jobs. The reservation for girls in the technical colleges will encourage them to take admissions in these colleges and increase the enrolment ratio of girls, the CM said.

Bihar Engineering and Medical University

The Bihar government is planning to establish a state-level university for engineering and medical education. The establishment of engineering and medical universities in Bihar will give a boost to technical education in the state. The management and education in these colleges will also improve," CM Nitish Kumar said