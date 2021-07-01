Bihar B.Ed CET Postponed, State Will Announce New Dates Soon, Check Official Notice

Bihar B.Ed CET has been postponed, Common Entrance Test for taking admission to two year B.Ed. programme was scheduled to be held on July 11, 2021. Nodal University of Bihar, Lalit Narayan Mithila University has issued an official notice regarding the same. Notice issued by University is based in Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga reads, “Due to unavoidable circumstance, the Bihar B.Ed. CET which was scheduled for July 11 has been postponed. Fresh updates on the exam date and other related information will be notified soon.”

Here is the direct link for postponement notice for candidates who are preparing for the exam. Earlier, the Bihar BEd CET was to be conducted on 11 July while the admit cards were scheduled to be released on 1st July 2021. The online application process began on 11 April and ended on 5 June. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index for being updated about exam dates and timings.

Bihar B.Ed CET: Exam Pattern

State Board conducts this exam for students to take admissions to various B.Ed colleges across Bihar. The Bihar B.Ed CET will be conducted for two hours duration. The question paper will have 120 multiple-choice questions. Questions will be from general English, general Sanskrit, general Hindi, logical and analytical reasoning, general awareness, and teaching-learning environment in schools. Candidates are advised to use a blue or black ball pen only to fill answers on OMR sheet.

The test will be conducted at various centres across Bihar. Some of the centers will be in Bhagalpur, Chapra, Ara, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Madepura, Munger and Muzaffarpur.

List of B.ED. Colleges under universities of Bihar