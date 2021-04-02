Last Updated:

Bihar Board 10th Results 2021 Today, See List Of Websites, How To Download BSEB Mark Sheet

Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will be declared today, at 3.30 pm. See list of websites and steps to download BSEB Matric results online. See full details here.

bihar board 10th results 2021

BSEB Matric Result websites (Image: Shutterstock)


Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the matric/ class 10th results 2021 today, at 3.30 pm. Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the matric results today. The results will be declared online and the candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board matric exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official websites of BSEB. See the list of websites from where the Bihar Board matric results can be checked, here. 

Follow Bihar Board matric results 2021 LIVE Updates here.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2021: List of websites to download mark sheet 

Usually, when the BSEB result is declared, websites are crashed due to heavy traffic. However, candidates need not worry. The results will be available on many sites hosted by the Bihar School Examination Board. Here we have provided you the complete list of websites where the Bihar Board matric results 2021 will be available:

  1. onlinebseb.in
  2. biharboardonline.com
  3. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  4. biharboard.online
  5. biharboard.ac.in.

Steps to download Bihar Board matric scorecard online

  • Visit any of the official websites as mentioned above
  • Go to the result tab
  • Click on the link that reads 'Annual Secondary Results 2021'
  • Key in your roll number and roll code along with the captcha code as shown on the screen
  • Submit your login credentials
  • Your BSEB matric results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

Bihar Board class 10th exam was held from February 17 to 24. Around 16.8 lakh candidates were registered to appear for the matric exam. Currently, the BSEB topper verification process is going on and it will be concluded in a day or two. The paper evaluation was completed on March 24. 

