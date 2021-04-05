Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 Updates: BSEB 10th Result Declared, Pass Percent Is 78.17%

Quick links:
BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2021 LIVE updates (Image Credit: PTI)
Three students have jointly bagged the first rank in Bihar board class 10th exam 2021.
They have scored 484 out of 500 marks which is 96.80%.
A total of 101 students have made it to the top-10 rank list. Out of the 101 students. 13 are from one school - Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui.
This year, three students have bagged the first rank in the BSEB 10th result 2021. The toppers have scored 484 out of 500 which is 96.8%. Two of the three toppers are from Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya.
BSEB 10th result 2021 has been declared at onlinebseb.in. Read more here.
BSEB matric result 2021 has not been released yet. The education minister has not yet arrived in the education dept office to release the result. Candidates will have to wait for few more minutes to get their results.
The state education minister has not yet arrived. He will arrive at the education department office of Bihar govt shortly and then release the matric results.
The live webcast of Bihar Board class 10th result declaration conference can be watched live here. Click here to watch it live.
BSEB 10th result will be declared via a web conference. The education minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the Bihar Board matric results of over 16 lakh candidates.
In just few minutes, the Education Minister of Bihar Vijay Chaudhary will release the Bihar Board matric results 2021. Over 16 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for the BSEB matric results. The results will be uploaded on the official website- http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB matric results will be released shortly. Once the result is uploaded, students will be able to access from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
With just half an hour left for the BSEB 10th results to release, the official websites of Bihar School Examination Board are crashed due to heavy traffic.
BSEB 10th results 2021 will be declared at 3.30 pm. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them. The roll number, roll code, and other details mentioned in the Bihar Board 10th admit card will have to be entered in the result login page to download their BSEB 10th marksheet.
In the next two hours, BSEB will upload the Bihar Board matric results 2021. The education minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the class 10th results 2021 at 3.30 pm.
Himanshu Raj of Rohtas had bagged the first rank in the year 2020 by securing 96.2%.
Bihar Board class 10th exams 2021 were held from February 17 to 24 for over 16 lakh candidates. The paper evaluation was completed on March 24. Scores were compiled and the topper verification process was done within a week. The Bihar Board matric result is being declared within 12 days from the completion of the paper evaluation. See all the important points here.
This year, candidates were given 100% extra options to attempt the subjective and objective questions. For example, in a 100 mark paper, there were a total of 100 objective questions out of which the candidates had to attempt only 50 questions. Similarly, there were 100% extra options for the subjective questions carrying two and five marks each.
In just few hours, over 16.8 lakh candidates will get their Bihar Board matric results 2021. The BSEB matric results will be announced at 3.30 pm today.
BSEB had adopted various new measures to curb the use of any unfair means in the Bihar board examinations. BSEB had in the year 2020 introduced pre-printed answer books and OMR sheets that had the name and photo of the candidates printed on them to avoid impersonation.
A total of 80.59% of the total students had passed the Bihar Board 10th exam in the year 2020.
Over 16 lakh candidates will get BSEB Bihar Board class 10th results today. See how to download:
Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their Bihar Board matric mark sheet from the official websites of BSEB. The results will be available on these websites:
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had on Sunday announced that the board will not hold a press conference to release the matric results. The decision has been taken due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19. BSEB holds a press conference every year to release the matric and inter results. However, in the year 2020, the board had not organized any press conference due to the Coronavirus-related lockdown. This year, the BSEB had organized a press conference to announce the intermediate results on March 26.
The education minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the BSEB matric results today at 3.30 pm. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will also be present on the ocassion.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th/ matric results 2021 will be announced today at 3.30 pm.