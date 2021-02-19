Bihar Board 10th Social Science Paper Leaked, Exam Rescheduled On March 8

The Bihar Board class 10th social science paper was leaked on Friday. The incident came to notice when the board was informed that a photo of the question paper of first shift exam has been sent to someone via Whatsapp just before the commencement of exam.

Following the leak, BSEB has decided to cancel the paper in which over 8.46 lakh students had appeared in the first shift. The re-exam for only the candidates who appeared in the first shift will be held on March 8.

According to BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, the paper was leaked from Jamui district of Bihar. The question paper with series number 111-0470581 was leaked via Whatsapp in the morning was kept in reserve at SBI Bank Jhajha branch of Jamui.

FIR regarding the paper leak has also been lodged. In the investigation, police has arrested a contractual employee of the bank named Vikas Kumar who allegedly opened the reserved question paper and sent its photo to one of his relatives who is a Bihar Board candidate.

Police has also noted the carelessness and involvement of other employees of the SBI Bank - Shashikant Chaudhary, Ajit Kumar who have also been arrested.

BSEB is conducting the class 10th board exams from February 17 to 24. Over 16.8 lakh candidates are registered for the exam. The exam is being conducted in two shifts daily.

In the second shift of exam, BSEB has expelled 31 students for using unfair means on Friday. Moreover, five impersonators have also been arrested in Gaya, Madhepura, Patna and Arwal districts who were found writing the exam in the place of other candidates.