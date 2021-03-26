Bihar Board Class 12 Results: Top-5 To Get Cash Prize Up To Rs 1 Lakh, Laptop And Kindle

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced to award scholarships and prizes to the top-3 rank holders of all streams. BSEB declared the class 12th arts, science, commerce results on March 26. A total of 10 lakh 45 thousand 950 students have passed the exam while around 3 lakh students failed. The pass percentage is 78.04% this year.

In the latest announcement made by BSEB on Friday, the toppers of all streams will get a Rs 1 lakh scholarship and a laptop, and one Kindle e-book reader. The second rank holders will get Rs 75,000 scholarship and a Kindle reader and a laptop. Third rank holders will also get the laptop and Kindle reader with a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Moreover, the fourth and fifth rank holders of all three streams will get Rs 15,000 each along with a laptop. Similar scholarships and prizes were given to the Bihar Board toppers in previous years, as well.

Bihar Board intermediate Scrutiny Application

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) also announced that students who want to apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets will get an opportunity soon. The online scrutiny application window will be open from April 1 to 7. Candidates can apply online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject while applying for scrutiny. The fee has to be paid online.

BSEB Intermediate Results: How to check