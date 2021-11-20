Bihar Board Exam 2022: BSEB Releases Class 10th, 12th Date Sheets; Check Here

Bihar Board of Education Date Sheet 2022:The date sheet for the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB classes 10 and 12 have been released today, November 20, for the board examination. According to the timetable released by the Bihar Board, the examinations would begin on February 1 and February 17, 2022, respectively. Candidates can get all the information related to the examination on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates must note that the examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all days, and the first shift will start from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm for both the Matric and Inter exams. The practical examination for class 12 will be held from January 10 to 20, 2022. Check the examination schedule below.
BSEB Date Sheet 2022: Bihar Board Matric schedule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Main Languages - Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili
|
|
- Second Languages - Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri
|
|
- Optional subjects (Farsi, Sanskrit, Music etc.)
|
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2022: Bihar Board Inter schedule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture
|
|
- English (105/14 & 205/223), History, Elective subject Trade Paper I
|
|
- Biology, Political Science, Business Studies
|
|
- Hindi (106/125 & 206/224), Economics
|
|
- Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|
|
- Music, Foundation Course, Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper 2
|
|
- Sociology, N.R.B, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3
|
|
- Accountancy, Philosophy, M.B. Alt Eng., M.B. Maithili
|
|
- Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla; Computer Science, Multi Media & Web. Tech., Yoga & Phy. Edu and others...
|
Image: PTI