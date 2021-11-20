Bihar Board Exam 2022: BSEB Releases Class 10th, 12th Date Sheets; Check Here

Bihar Board of Education Date Sheet 2022:The date sheet for the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB classes 10 and 12 have been released today, November 20, for the board examination. According to the timetable released by the Bihar Board, the examinations would begin on February 1 and February 17, 2022, respectively. Candidates can get all the information related to the examination on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all days, and the first shift will start from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm for both the Matric and Inter exams. The practical examination for class 12 will be held from January 10 to 20, 2022. Check the examination schedule below.

BSEB Date Sheet 2022: Bihar Board Matric schedule

Exam Date Mathematics February 17, 2022 Science February 18, 2022 Social Science February 19, 2022 English February 20, 2022 Main Languages - Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili February 21, 2022 Second Languages - Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri February 22, 2022 Optional subjects (Farsi, Sanskrit, Music etc.) February 23, 2022

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2022: Bihar Board Inter schedule

Exam Date Mathematics, Hindi February 1, 2022 Physics, English February 2, 2022 Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture February 3, 2022 English (105/14 & 205/223), History, Elective subject Trade Paper I February 4, 2022 Biology, Political Science, Business Studies February 7, 2022 Hindi (106/125 & 206/224), Economics February 8, 2022 Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla February 9, 2022 Music, Foundation Course, Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper 2 February 10, 2022 Sociology, N.R.B, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3 February 11, 2022 Accountancy, Philosophy, M.B. Alt Eng., M.B. Maithili February 12, 2022 Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla; Computer Science, Multi Media & Web. Tech., Yoga & Phy. Edu and others... February 13, 2022

