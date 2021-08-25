Bihar Board Exams 2022: BSEB Extends Deadline To Register For Classes 10th And 12th Exams

Bihar Board Exams 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline to register for matric (Class 10th) and inter (Class 12th) exams 2022. Earlier, the last date to register was August 27 which has now been extended till September 3. Candidates who have to appear for the Bihar Board 10th or 12th exams 2021 must register themselves before this deadline.

Candidates who have to register for matric exam 2022 must visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Those who have to register for intermediate exam 2022 must visit the official website inter22.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can also make corrections/ changes in their registration forms before this deadline.

The changes in the form can be made in the following particulars- name, parents' names, photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subjects, and medium of exam. The form submission and correction has to be done only by the headmasters of the schools. BSEB has also issued helpline numbers for any queries. One can call on 0612-2230039 and 2235161.

The students will have to fill the form and take two copies of the application form. Out of those two copies, one will be returned back to candidates after the head signs whereas, the second copy will be kept by the school or college head. The dates to fill the online examination application form is August 14 to August 27, 2021.

Fee structure for Inter Exams

Online charges will be Rs 30

The application form fee is Rs 150

The exam fee is Rs 260

Local Levy is Rs 450

The answer sheet fee will be Rs 170

The provisional identification proof fee will be Rs 170

The migration fee will be Rs 140

Fee structure for matric exams

Online entry/gateway charges will be Rs 30

The application form fee is Rs 70

The exam fee is Rs 115 for the general category. SC, ST, EBC candidates will not be charged fee.

The miscellaneous fee will be Rs 400

The answer sheet fee will be Rs 170

The provisional identification proof fee will be Rs 110

The extra fee will be Rs 55

Direct link to BSEB inter notification

Direct link to BSEB matric notification