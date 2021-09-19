Bihar Board Exams 2022: Deadline Extended To Submit Online Application Form; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a recent move, Bihar School Examination Board, also known as BSEB, has extended the deadline to fill online registration forms for Bihar Intermediate exams 2022. The school heads have been given time to submit the filled registration forms. They have to submit it in an online mode with a late fine. As per the latest update, they have been given time till September 24, 2021. To apply online, the candidate will have to visit the official website of the Bihar board, which is inter22.biharboardonline.com. BSEB took to Twitter to announce the same.
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/sJqSUnHhKF— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 19, 2021
The BSEB issued an official notification that says that if any correction is required, school heads can rectify the same in this period. Details can only be rectified if there are errors in the form. The registration process is compulsory for all the students who have to appear for Class 12 boards in 2022. School heads should make sure to attach students' required documents like Aadhaar Card, mobile number, valid email ID, recent passport size photograph to complete the registration procedure. In case of any issue, helpline numbers can be contacted. For assistance, one can call on 0612-2230039 and 2235161.