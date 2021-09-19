Bihar Board Exams 2022: Deadline Extended To Submit Online Application Form; Check Details

In a recent move, Bihar School Examination Board, also known as BSEB, has extended the deadline to fill online registration forms for Bihar Intermediate exams 2022. The school heads have been given time to submit the filled registration forms. They have to submit it in an online mode with a late fine. As per the latest update, they have been given time till September 24, 2021. To apply online, the candidate will have to visit the official website of the Bihar board, which is inter22.biharboardonline.com. BSEB took to Twitter to announce the same.

The BSEB issued an official notification that says that if any correction is required, school heads can rectify the same in this period. Details can only be rectified if there are errors in the form. The registration process is compulsory for all the students who have to appear for Class 12 boards in 2022. School heads should make sure to attach students' required documents like Aadhaar Card, mobile number, valid email ID, recent passport size photograph to complete the registration procedure. In case of any issue, helpline numbers can be contacted. For assistance, one can call on 0612-2230039 and 2235161.

Fee structure for Inter Exams

Online charges will be Rs 30

The application form fee is Rs 150

The exam fee is Rs 260

Local Levy is Rs 450

The answer sheet fee will be Rs 170

The provisional identification proof fee will be Rs 170

The migration fee will be Rs 140

Fee structure for matric exams

Online entry/gateway charges will be Rs 30

The application form fee is Rs 70

The exam fee is Rs 115 for the general category. SC, ST, EBC candidates will not be charged fee.

The miscellaneous fee will be Rs 400

The answer sheet fee will be Rs 170

The provisional identification proof fee will be Rs 110

The extra fee will be Rs 55

Image: PTI