Bihar Board Inter Admissions 2021: Third Merit List To Be Released Today, See Details

Bihar Board Inter Admissions 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board as per the schedule will be releasing the third selection list for inter admission in colleges in Bihar. The admission process will begin from Monday, September 27, and will be continued till October 1, 2021. The admission process will be completely based on the merit list. To be noted that the BSEB inter admission third merit list will be uploaded on the official website which is ofssbihar.in. With the help of this merit list, admission process will take place in Intermediate courses of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture in different Colleges/ Schools. It will take place in 38 districts of Bihar.

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Steps to check

Candidates should visit the official website of OFSS Bihar on ofssbihar.in.

On the homepage, click on BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 Class 11 link

Post clicking on it, the PDF file will open on the screen having details of BSEB inter admissions 2021 third merit list

Candidates should download the PDF file and check the details

Candidates should also take printout and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

BSEB inter 2021-2023 admission: Date and Time

BSEB OFSS merit list will be released on September 27, 2021

Registration should be conducted between September 27 and November 1, 2021

The last date to login and update seat is November 2, 2021

Bihar Board has also asked the colleges to update the list of students who have taken admission in the third merit list. This work should be done by October 2, 2021. Post the release of Bihar Board Inter Admissions third merit list spot admission process will be started.

BSEB Inter Admissions 2022

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again postponed the last date to fill in online registration forms for the Bihar Intermediate exams in 2022. School principals can now submit the registration forms online with a late fee until October 01, 2021. Earlier, the last date to complete the registration process was September 24, 2021. The school heads can fill out the form using the official website of the Bihar Board - inter22.biharboardonline.com. As per the official notice issued by the Bihar Board examination department, if there are errors in details of students, like name, father/mother name, DOB, blurred photograph, caste, religion, caste, gender, and medium of examination, then the school head can rectify them during this period. For BSEB admission 2022, the registration procedure is mandatory for all the students participating in Class 12 boards in 2022.