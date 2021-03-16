Bihar Board: Last Day To Challenge Class 12 Answer Keys, Results Likely By April 1st Week

Today is the last day to raise objections against any answer key of Bihar Board class 12th (intermediate) exams. Bihar School Examination Board released the class 12th answer key on March 13 for the objective-type questions that were asked in the board exam. Candidates who have to challenge any key can do it today by visiting the official website- objection.biharboardonline.com as the link will be deactivated at midnight today.

BSEB had conducted the Bihar Board class 12th exams 2021 from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates were registered to appear in the BSEB intermediate exams 2021. 50% of the total questions were objective in nature with multiple-choice questions. These MCQs had to be answered in OMR sheets that were provided by the BSEB. Now, the answer key to these objective questions has been released. Candidates can tally their responses with the answer key by downloading them from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Results 2021 expected next month

Considering the valid objections, a panel of subject experts will revise the answer key and release the final answer key. Answer sheets of the students will be evaluated based on the final answer key. The evaluation process has already been started. Students can expect their Bihar Board Results by the end of March or in the first week of April. Bihar Board usually takes two weeks' time to evaluate the answer sheets and declare the results within ten days after completion of the evaluation. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check and download their mark sheets from online from- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in.

Earlier, an official source of BSEB informed Republic World that the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th results will be declared by the end of March or in the first week of April. BSEB class 10th exams were held from February 17 to 24. Re-exams were conducted in some centres on March 8 and 9. BSEB will soon release the answer key for class 10th exams too.