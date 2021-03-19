Bihar Board Result 2021: BSEB 12th Inter Result 2021 Expected To Be Declared In A Week

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board class 12th results 2021 soon. The BSEB intermediate result 2021 is expected to be declared within a week. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the date of the result from the BSEB. Once the Bihar Board intermediate result is declared, candidates will be able to check it online at biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Date

BSEB usually declares the exam result within 10 days after completing the evaluation process. According to the revised schedule of the BSEB evaluation process, the class 12th paper evaluation was scheduled to be held between March 5 and 15. If the evaluation of answer papers is completed as per schedule, the result can be expected by March 25. However, BSEB has not confirmed whether the evaluation of the answer sheet has been completed.

A BSEB official had earlier informed Republic World that the Bihar Board results can be expected by the end of March or by the beginning of April. The date of the Bihar Board results 2021 will be announced officially soon. The Bihar Board class 12th exams began on February 1 and concluded on February 13, 2021.

BSBE has already released the provisional answer key for Bihar Board class 12th exam on March 13. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till March 16. Considering the valid objections, BSEB will release the final answer key based on which the result of 50% of the question paper that were objective in nature, will be evaluated.

Bihar Board Paper Evaluation

BSEB had earlier scheduled the paper evaluation of class 12th exams from February 26 to March 8 and class 10th paper evaluation from March 5 to 17. However, the schedule was revised later. According to the revised schedule, the intermediate paper evaluation was to be done from March 5 to 15. The class 10th paper evaluation was scheduled to be done from March 12 to 24, 2021. The evaluation of BSEB intermediate and matric exam papers was done in one shift from 9.30 am to 5 pm.

Approximately, 13.5 lakh candidates were registered to appear for the Bihar Board class 12th or intermediate examination 2021. Out of these 13.5 lakh students, 7.03 lakh were boys and 6.46 lakh were girls. Moreover, a total of 16.8 lakh candidates registered for the Bihar Board class 10th or matric exams this year. BSEB class 10th exams began on February 17 and concluded on February 24. However, the class 10th social science paper that was cancelled for first-shift candidates following a paper-leak was conducted again on March 8. The exam for class 10th English paper in three centres of Sivan was also conducted again on March 9.

Where to check BSEB Results 2021?

Once the BSEB Bihar Board class 10th and 12th results 2021 are declared, candidates will be able to check their scores on these websites:

onlinebseb.in.

biharboardonline.com.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

biharboard.online.

biharboard.ac.in.