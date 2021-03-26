Bihar Board Science Topper Sonali, Daughter Of A Street Vendor Fights All Odds

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board intermediate results 2021. Girls have bagged the top ranks in all streams - arts, science, and commerce. The success story of Bihar Board Science topper- Sonali Kumari will fill you with motivation. Sonali Kumari, a student of Smt. Parmeshwari Devi Uchhtar Madhyamik School, Bihar Sharif, Nalanda has bagged 471 out of 500 marks - 94.2% in the Bihar Board intermediate exam.

Daughter of a vendor, Sonali fights all odds to become Science topper

Sonali's father is a street vendor who sells food items on a cart near the Bihar Sharif Bus stand. Fighting all odds in her life, Sonali worked hard and clinched the top position in the Bihar Board class 12 Science exam. She prepared for the exams amid Coronavirus- related- lockdown and used it as a weapon. "I utilized the time that I got during Coronavirus-related lockdown and did self-study. My tuition teacher Jeet Sir has also guided me during my preparations for board exams. He used to come to my house and teach me every day, even during the lockdown. He used to give his mobile phone to me so that I can attend online classes and access study materials online. He had guided me even in my matric exams. I want to thank my teacher and my parents for their constant support during my board preparations," Sonali said.

Ask her about her ambitions, she said, "I want to become an IAS officer in the future. I will prepare for the UPSC civil services examination. I have always wanted to work for society and help the poor. I want to support the weaker sections of the society so that they can also prove their mettle as I did," she added.

Bihar Board class 12 results out: Girls bag first ranks in all streams

BSEB had conducted the class 12th exams from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.4 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam. Out of them, 10.45 lakh students passed. The pass percent is 78.04. This year also, girls have bagged top ranks in all the streams. Madhu Bharati of Khagaria has bagged the first rank in the arts stream with 92.6% marks and Sugandha Kumari of Aurangabad has stood first in Commerce stream with 94.2% marks. Direct link to check Bihar Board 12th Results 2021.