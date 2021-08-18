Bihar Class 11 Admissions 2021: BSEB OFSS First Merit List To Be Released Today

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Wednesday release the first merit list of BSEB OFSS class 11 admissions 2021. Candidates who have applied for class 11 admissions in any of the schools or colleges under BSEB will be able to check the first list of selections on the official website. The BSEB OFSS first merit list will be available on www.ofssbihar.in.

BSEB OFSS Class 11 first merit list

Students whose names and roll numbers appear in the first merit list will proceed to the next step for admissions. Students will have to get their documents verified and pay the fees for admissions. The selected candidates must ensure to take admission by August 28. The second list will be released in the due course of time after the admission process for students selected in the first list is complete.

Bihar class 11 Admissions 2021

BSEB has also informed the schools and colleges to update the list every day. Educational institutes will have to enter details of the registration list on www.ofssbihar.in. Candidates who do not find their name in the first list will be given chance to select a different option.

Candidates can also change their preferences by August 24. The official notification reads that in case the candidate feels any difficulty, they may call on 0612-2230009. Candidates should also know that the final list will be prepared on the basis of a number of rounds.