Bihar Health Department Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 1430 Posts Of Junior Resident

The Bihar Department of Health has invited applications for Bihar Health Department Recruitment Drive 2021. Interested candidates who are eligible for this position can apply for this Bihar Health Department vacancy 2021 online. Read on for more details on the Bihar Health Department Vacancy 2021.

Bihar Health Department Vacancy

The Bihar government has released a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for 1430 vacancies for the post of Junior Resident. You can take a look at the official recruitment notification on the Bihar Health Department website. The starting date for the application process to apply for the Junior Resident position is starting on May 17, 2021. The last date for submission of application for this position is May 24, 2021. Candidates can visit the Bihar Health Department website or the SHSB Recruitment website in order to apply for this position. A total of 1430 vacancies for the post of Junior Resident are available in the Bihar Health Department Recruitment 2021. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews. Take a look down below for the eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria for the post of Junior Resident

Candidates must have an MBBS degree or equivalent degree considered by the Indian Medical Council.

The age limit for qualifying candidates is 37 years for a male and 40 years for a female.

Age exceptions have been given for people from a certain category: 40 years for OBC and BC and 42 years for SC and ST.

How to Apply for Bihar Health Department Vacancy 2021

Candidates will have to visit the website - http://shsbrecruitment.bihar.gov.in:8081/

On this website, candidates will have to register and create their own accounts.

Once candidates have successfully created and registered their accounts, they will have to click on 'Click Here to Apply' option on the homepage.

A new page will open up where candidates will have to fill in their details as required in the application form.

Candidates must ensure that they fill in all the details required in the application forms correctly.

Candidates should upload the required documents in the application form. Candidates are advised to double-check all forms before uploading to make sure only relevant and correct forms are uploaded.

Once all the details have been filled in, candidates will have to submit the application form and save the receipt for future reference.

