Bihar ITI Result 2021 Declared: Here's Direct Link To Download ITICAT Rank Card

Bihar ITI Result 2021: The results of the Bihar Industrial Training Institute have been declared today, on September 23, 2021. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar ITI Result 2021 was announced by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB.

The entrance examination was conducted on September 5, 2021, through offline mode across various exam centers in the state under the strict guidance of COVID measures. Students who took part in the examination must know that the board will soon issue a date to start the counseling procedure. Organized by BCECE, Bihar ITICAT allows students to take admission to ITI courses in various industrial training colleges in Bihar.

Bihar ITI Result 2021: Follow these steps to download Bihar ITICAT Result 2021

STEP 1: To download Bihar ITICAT, go to the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board's official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads' Download Section ’or' Flash Message’.

STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here - Bihar ITI Result 2021 download.

given here - STEP 4: Automatically, you will be re-directed to a new tab/page, where you must enter credentials such as roll number and DOB to log in.

STEP 5: Click on ‘Show Rank Card’ and download it in the form of a PDF file.

BCECEB: Bihar ITICAT result 2021 | More details

This year, examinations were held for three major subjects: mathematics, general science, and general knowledge. The marks in the Bihar ITI result in 2021 will be 300 marks as each paper consists of 100 marks. All those candidates who qualify for the entrance examination will be eligible to face the counseling round and admission procedure. Students can visit the official website to download their Bihar ITI Result 2021 and download their rank cards.

Image: Unsplash