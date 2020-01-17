Bihar Police Exam Date Postponed; New Dates Will Be Out Soon

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) recently came up with a new notice on Wednesday on their official website. According to the notice, the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam has been postponed and the new exam dates would be out very soon. The Bihar Police constable examination was to be held on Monday i.e January 20th, 2020 with around 6 lakh students appearing for both the shifts but the exam date has now been postponed. There has been no reason stated by the CSBC for the sudden postponement of the exam.

READ: Chhath Puja: Bihar Police Finds Unique Way To Catch Cops' Leave Lies

Bihar Police Exam: News updates, Admit Card details, and more

Students are extremely worried and appalled to receive this news and there has been no news on the new examination date. The candidates though worried must stay updated with the website every now and then for further news and information on the examination. The official website to stay in touch with the exam dates and further information, www.csbc.bih.nic.in/.

READ: Lalu's Ghosts Threaten To Cast Their Spell On Bihar Politics

Earlier the website had a notice with the systematic information with roll number wise exam centres and further details. The notice read around 900 centres that were selected for the exam and 74 were to be based in Patna.

On January 12, 2020, a student was caught cheating during the Bihar police exam. The candidate had earphones clung on to his vest and had them with him for cheating. He was caught and handed over to the police and later he complained of pain and was admitted to the hospital.

The Bihar police exam admit card was to be released on the official website on January 18, 2020 but no news of the same has been out yet. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment exam will be able to download their admit cards online at csbc.bih.nic.in. Those having difficulties in downloading the e-admit card can visit the office of CSBC at Harding Road, Patna on January 28 or 29 between 11 am and 5 pm to receive the duplicate admit card.

READ:SC Gives Relief To Women Who Missed Bihar Police Test Due To Pregnancy