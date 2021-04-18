Bihar Schools, Colleges Closed Till May 15; Night Curfew And New COVID Guidelines Imposed

Quick links:
CM Nitish Kumar (Image: PTI)
Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain shut till May 15, in view of the second wave of Coronavirus. The chief minister was addressing a press conference on Sunday. He also announced to impose a night curfew in the state from 9 pm to 5 am. Moreover, CM Kumar announced to impose a lockdown. Here's a list of what's restricted and what's not.
CM also assured to provide all medical assistance and treatment to all the needy people. COVID positive patients who are under home isolation will be monitored. Talking about the availability of oxygen cylinders, he said that a liquid oxygen plant will be set up in all government hospitals and medical colleges.
A total of 34 more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Bihar on Saturday, taking the toll of deaths to 1722, health department bulletin said. A total of 7870 new cases have been recorded across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of coronavirus patients to 3,15,427. Among the new deaths, 12 hailed from Patna, four from Bhagalpur, Darbhanga (3), 2 each from Bhojpur, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Siwan and Supual while one victim each belonged to Jehanabad, Khagaria and Sheohar. Out of the 7870 new infections reported till 4 pm Saturday, 1898 belonged to capital Patna alone.