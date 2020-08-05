Bihar SI Mains Exam: BPSSC Has Postponed Bihar SI Mains Exam Date Once Again

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission which is popularly known as the BPSSC has postponed the Bihar Police Sub Inspector Main Exam 2020. The Bihar SI Mains exams were scheduled on August 23, 2020. On the Bihar SI Main examination date, mentioned above, the papers had to be conducted to fill 2446 posts in the organisation. However, the BPSSC, otherwise known as The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission released an official notification at bpssc.bih.nic.in informing all the candidates that the exams have been postponed.

Bihar SI Mains Exam postponed

The official notification from the BPSSC was released on August 5. The decision to postpone the Bihar SI Mains exam date was taken keeping in view the COVID situation throughout the country. Bihar is one of the worst-hit states, as many of its residents are facing the pandemic. According to the reports of covidindia.org/bihar, Bihar currently has over 62,000 confirmed cases of the virus, while the death toll in the state due to the virus is nearing 350.

Bihar SI Mains: What is the Bihar SI Syllabus?

According to the BPSSC website, the Bihar SI mains examination comprises of two papers-Paper I and Paper II. Paper I carries 200 marks and questions are in General Hindi. The duration for the Bihar SI Mains Paper I is 2 hours.

According to BPSSC, the Bihar SI Mains Paper-II will comprise of questions based on a variety of subjects like General Science, Political Science, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, and so on. The time duration for Paper-II also remains 2 hours. For every wrong answer, 0.2 marks will be deducted from the candidates total scored marks.

Bihar SI Mains Updates

This is not the first time that the Bihar SI Mains examination has been postponed. Earlier, in the month of March, the examination for Sub Inspector posts was scheduled to be conducted on April 26, 2020. However, it was postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

Through this recruitment drive, the BPSSC recruits candidates for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail and etc. Candidates can head to the official site of BPSSC for more information about the examinations. The new date for the Bihar SI Mains examination has not been announced by the Bihar Police yet.