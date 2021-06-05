BIS Recruitment 2021 For Scientist B Posts Begins, Selection Based On GATE Scores

BIS Recruitment 2021: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited online applications for recruitment against 28 vacancies for Scientist B posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before June 25. Candidates must visit the official website - bis.gov.in to apply online.

: Candidates who have completed B.E/ B.Tech/ Master's degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates should have completed Engineering (B.E) in any of the following disciplines: Civil Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Textile Engineering.

They should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with at least sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes]

They should also have a valid GATE score of 2019/2020/2021. The GATE score must be valid as of 25.06.2021 (closing date of application).

Candidates should have a Master’s Degree in Natural Sciences or equivalent [in Chemistry discipline only] with at least sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes].

AGE LIMIT: The upper age limit of candidates is 30 years of age as of 25.06.2021.

Pay Scale: These posts are in the Pay Level 10 as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission plus allowances as applicable. The gross emoluments at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 87,525/- at Delhi at present.

Selection Procedure

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE scores followed by a personal interview. Short-listing of candidates for Personal Interview will be done in order of merit of valid GATE Scores. . Number of candidates to be called for interview will not be higher than 4 times the number of vacancies in the concerned discipline & category. The candidates will be allowed to take part in the Personal Interview process only after successful completion of the Document Verification process. The date, time and venue of the interview will be intimated by e-mail. The same will also be hosted on our website: www.bis.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Opening Date of Online Application: 05 June 2021

Last date for Submission of Online Applications: 25 June 2021

BIS Scientist B Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering -13 Posts

Instrumentation Engineering - 02 Posts

Environmental Engineering - 02 Posts

Chemistry - 07 Posts

Textile Engineering - 04 Posts

Eligibility Scientist B Job

Click here to read the detailed notification

Final merit list: Candidates shall be selected discipline wise on the basis of merit as determined by the aggregate marks obtained by giving eighty-five per cent (85%) weightage to GATE Score and 15 per cent (15%) weightage to the marks obtained in the interview.