Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court To Hear CBSE, ICSE Evaluation Policy Matter Today

The Supreme Court of India will on Tuesday hear the matter of board exams. The hearing will begin at 2 pm today. The joint petition filed by 1152 students seeking cancellation of all offline state board exams, compartment exams.

The matter was taken up on Monday by a vacation bench led by Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari. A section of students raised their concerns over the evaluation criteria of CBSE. The bench had asked the CBSE to address the concerns and redress the grievances. The apex court had on Monday adjourned the matter till Tuesday. The matter will be taken up at 2 pm.

Evaluation Criteria Challenged

CBSE had submitted its report on class 12th assessment criteria on Thursday. CBSE had told the court that a 30:30:40 formula will be used for the evaluation of class 12th students. A parents' association said that many clauses in CBSE, ICSE Evaluation Policy 2021 are arbitrary and would be detrimental to future prospects of students. CBSE and CISCE will be addressing the concerns raised by the students and parents in court today.

What happened in Court yesterday

Some students have questioned the CBSE and CISCE’s marking formula and sought directions to the boards to conduct physical exams. Vikas Singh Sr Lawyer appearing for a section of students argued that physical exams must be held as the positivity rate of COVID is decreasing. He also said that even a senior Maths teacher could not understand the CISCE’s evaluation formula then how students can understand it?

Replying to the advocate, Justice AM Khanwilkar said that it is not possible to go by an individual’s viewpoint on a marking scheme. "We cannot go by individual's view. If the scheme is discriminatory, we can understand but cannot go by an individual,” Justice Khanwilkar said. The apex court has asked the boards to clarify on petitioner's grievances. “We have in principle agreed with your scheme and allowed you to go ahead. The scheme will only be subject to the outcome of the case," the bench said