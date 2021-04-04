Last Updated:

BPSC 31st Judicial Services And Project Manager Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19

BPSC has postponed the 31st judicial services exam and project manager prelims exam 2021 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. See full details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
bpsc 31st judicial services exam

BPSC 31st judicial services exam (Image: PTI)


Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 31st judicial services (Main) examination due to the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases in Bihar. The BPSC judicial services exam was scheduled to be held on April 8 which has been postponed. A notice regarding the postponement has been uploaded on the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Read on to know full details about the exam. 

BPSC Project Manager Prelims exam also postponed

Along with the 31st judicial services exam (42/2020), BPSC has also postponed the project manager recruitment exam (preliminary) under advertisement number (02/ 2020). In its official notice, BPSC has stated that the exams for 31st judicial services (mains) and Project Manager (prelims) have been postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The new dates for the exam will be announced in the due course of time.

Read the official notice issued by BPSC here.

BPSC had conducted the 31st judicial services prelims exam on December 6, 2020, and its result was declared on February 8. A total of 15369 candidates had appeared for the BPSC 31st judicial services prelims exams out of which 2379 candidates have been declared successful in clearing the exam. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam will appear for the main exam. 

Initially, the project manager prelims exam was scheduled to be held on April 5. However, the exam postponed to April 11, due to unforeseen reasons. Now, the April 11 exam has also been postponed. The BPSC project manager exam will be held in the headquarters of Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and  Gaya. BPSC is conducting this recruitment to fill 69 vacancies for the post of project manager. The advertisement was released on February 15, 2020. 

