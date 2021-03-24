BPSC 66th PT Result 2021 Declared, 8997 Candidates Pass; See Merit List, Cutoff Marks Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday declared the 66th preliminary exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 8997 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam. This year, BPSC has recorded the highest-ever cutoff marks. Read on to know full details on BPSC 66th PT Results.

BPSC 66th PT Results: 8.9K candidates pass

BPSC 66th preliminary exam was conducted on December 27, 2020, in 887 exam centres across 35 districts. A re-exam was also conducted on January 14 at two centres in Patna. A total of 280882 (2.8 lakh) candidates appeared in the examination. Out of the 2.8 lakh candidates whose OMR sheets are screened, 8997 cleared the exam. Candidates will also get their e-makrsheet on the official website. The candidates who have passed the BPSC 66th PT will have to appear for the BPSC 66th Main exams. Out of the 8997 candidates, 3497 candidates from the general category, 1503 from SC, 78 from ST, 1586 from OBC, 1199 from BC, 232 from backward class women, and 902 from EWS category have qualified. There are over 731 vacancies across departments of Bihar govenrment.

Click here to check BPSC 66th PT Result 2021

BPSC 66th PT Cutoff

This year, BPSC has set the highest cutoff mark for clearing the preliminary exam. The cutoff mark for the unreserved category is 108 while for UR Female it is 100. The BPSC 66th PT cutoff mark is 103 for EWS, 95 for EWS Female and SC, 84 for SC Female, 98 for ST, 102 for EBC, 93 for EBC female, 104 for BC, and 97 for BC (female). Check the category-wise cutoff mark here:

BPSC 66th PT final answer key

BPSC has also released the final answer key for BPSC 66th preliminary exam. The Commission has uploaded the final answer key of the General Studies papers that were conducted on December 27 and on January 14. Candidates can check the final answer key from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Direct link to download BPSC 66th PT final answer key

Final Answer Key: General Studies (For 27th December exam)

Final Answer Key: General Studies (For 14th Jan exam)

BPSC will upload the e-mark sheet of all candidates shortly, on the official website. Candidates will have to login using their application number and date of birth to download their mark sheet. BPSC will soon announce the dates for 66th Main Exams.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

