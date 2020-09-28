BPSC 66TH Prelims: BPSC Exam 2020 Detailed Vacancy List, Eligibility & Application Dates

BPSC 66th prelims notification has been revealed by the Bihar Public Service Commission or the BPSC. There are over 731 vacancies across departments. The candidates will have to go through the prelims round, mains round and then finally the interview round. The candidates must go through the BPSC 66th exam registration process in order to appear for BPSC exam 2020.

BPSC 66th notification reveals vacancies in the following positions-

In-Home Department (Reserve Branch) there is a vacancy of Deputy Superintendent of Police for 42 posts.

In-Home Department (Special branch) there is a vacancy of District President for 3 posts.

In-Home Department there is a vacancy of Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate for 3 posts.

In Commerce-Tax Department there is a vacancy of Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes for 13 posts.

In the Election Department, there is a vacancy of Electoral Officer for 2 posts.

In Labor Resources Department there is a vacancy of Planning Officer or District Planning Officer (Gazetted) for 6 posts.

In Sugarcane Industries Department there is a vacancy of Officer for 5 posts.

In-Home Department, there is a vacancy of Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer) for 25 posts.

In the Transport Department, there is a vacancy of Additional District Transport Officer for 40 posts.

In the City Development and Housing Department, there is a vacancy of Municipal Executive Officer for 17 posts.

In the Consumer Protection Department, there is a vacancy of Food and Supply Inspector for 210 posts.

In Labor Resources Department there is a vacancy of Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) for 65 posts.

In the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, there is a vacancy of Revenue Officer for 84 posts.

Panchayati Raj Department there is a vacancy of Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) for 216 posts.

The application date for BPSC exam 2020 begins from September 28, 2020. The last date for the online application is October 20, 2020. Candidates must fill BPSC 66th exam registration on or before the aforementioned date. The examination dates for BPSC 66th prelims are December 27, 2020. The BPSC 66th notification has not revealed the mains date as well as the BPSC 66th Interview dates.

Eligibility for BPSC 66th prelims:

The candidate who falls in the general male category must have the upper age limit of 37 years, while general female/OBC(Male/Female) have 40 years upper limit. Finally, SC/ST (Male/Female) must be of 42 years in upper age limit. The candidate must also hold a basic degree from any recognised university.

