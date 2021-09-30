BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE) 2021. BPSC will conduct the 67th BPSC Prelims exam in order to fill a total of 555 vacancies for Bihar administrative services and other posts in various departments of the Bihar government. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply online is November 5. As per the latest exam calendar of BPSC, the 67th Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12th December 2021.

How to register for the BPSC 67th prelims exam

Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Online' tab given on the left-hand side of the homepage

A new page will open

Click on the BPSC 67th prelims registration link

A registration form will appear on your screen

Fill in the registration form

Pay the application fee

Upload the required documents

Your BPSC 67th prelims exam form will be submitted

67th BPSC Exam: Eligibility Criteria

As per the 67th BPSC CCE notification 2021, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute. The maximum age limit is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for females, while it is different for various posts based on the category of the candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

BPSC 67th Exam: Selection Procedure and Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a prelims exam followed by a mains exam and a personal interview. The examination will be of two hours comprising 150 objective-type questions based on general studies. All the candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the BPSC 67th mains exams. The candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the BPSC 67th prelims exam to qualify for the examination.

