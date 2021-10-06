Last Updated:

BPSC Assistant Professor Answer Keys 2021 Released For Engineering Subjects

BPSC assistant professor answer keys for engineering subjects have been released at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check direct links and steps to download here.

bpsc assistant professor

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the assistant professor recruitment exams 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC assistant professor exam can check the answer key on the official website. Candidates must visit bpsc.bih.nic.in to access the BPSC answer key. 

BPSC had conducted the assistant professor written exam on September 21, 2021. The exam was conducted for the post of assistant professor for three subjects namely, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Candidates can raise objections against any key till October 21. Candidates must send their representations by post to the address of BPSC office, Patna which should reach the office on or before October 21, 5 pm. BPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 287 vacancies. 

How to download the answer key

  • Visit the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link reads “Invitation of Objection to Answers of Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations held on 21st September 2021. (Advt. Nos. 44/2020, 52/2020 & 53/2020)”
  • Click on the answer key PDF link given on the homepage under this link 
  • The answer keys will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and download the BPSC answer keys
  • Match the keys with your responses. 

Direct links to check BPSC answer keys

