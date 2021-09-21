BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam Answer Key Released; Check Direct Link To Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the prelims answer keys on Monday, September 20. The candidates who took part in the examination can check and download the answer keys by visiting the official website of the BPSC, i.e.,bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC auditor prelims exam concluded on September 20, 2021, at the various exam centres, and this answer key is declared for recruitment to the Auditor.

According to an official notice issued by the Bihar Public Service Commission, the state commission has urged all the students who appeared in the prelims exam to download the answer key and raise an objection, if any. The last date to challenge the answer key is till October 5, 5 pm. Students must note that objections should be reached to the exam invigilator by speed post at the address given here: Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Beli Road, Patna-800001.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can send objections to the above-mentioned address, but candidates must be aware that they are required to mention the name of the advertiser and the exam name on the top of the envelope. However, this is a provisional answer key, and only after clarifying all the objections will the Commission declare the final answer key. Follow the below-given steps to download and check the BPSC auditor prelims exam answer key. Candidates can also check the answer key by clicking on the link given here - BPSC auditor prelims exam answer key.

Here's how to download the BPSC Auditor Prelims answer key 2021

STEP 1: To download the BPSC auditor prelims exam answer key, visit the official website of BPSC, i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads ‘BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021’ flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Automatically, a PDF will be opened.

STEP 4: Download the BPSC Auditors' Prelims Answer Key 2021 and save it for future use.

