BPSC Prelims Exam 2021 For Auditor Recruitment Tomorrow, Check Key Instructions Here

BPSC prelims exam 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be conducting BPSC CCE prelims exam on Sunday, August 29, 2021. The preliminary exam will be conducted for the auditor post. As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted in second half between 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates are hereby informed that the board has already released the admit card. It has been uploaded on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The steps and direct link to download bpsc combined competitive exam PT admit card have been mentioned below.

The Commission on Thursday, August 26 released an important notification about minimum qualifying marks for BPSC civil services prelims exam. As per Bihar Public Services Commission, candidates who belong to general category will have to secure 40% qualifying marks. Whereas, the cut-off marks for SC, ST, female and differently-abled candidates is 32%

Exam Centre Details

The exam centres are in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya districts. Candidates should remember that two centres in Muzaffarpur have been changed. Candidates should visit the official notification for more details regarding exam centres. Candidates should make sure to carry printout of admit card along with ID proof to the exam hall. This year the preliminary exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 25, however, it got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021: Steps to download