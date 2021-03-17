BPSC Project Manager Prelims Exam Postponed, Check New Exam Date Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Project Manager preliminary examination that was scheduled to be held on April 5. The BPSC project manager preliminary exam will be held on April 11. The exam has been postponed due to some unforeseen reason. A notice regarding this has also been uploaded on the official website of BPSC- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Project Manager Exam Date

The BPSC Project manager prelims exam will be held on April 11 from 12 noon to 2:15 pm. The exam will be held in the headquarters of Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya. Admit cards for the exam will be issued in the due course of time. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of BPSC. It will not be sent by post. Check the official notice here.

BPSC has also released the names of under-age and over-age applicants. The list containing the names and registration numbers of ineligible candidates can be accessed from the official website. Alternatively, click here to check the list.

Moreover, BPSC has merged the registration numbers of candidates who have applied for the posts more than once. The list of the same has been uploaded on the official website. Click here to check the list.

BPSC is conducting this recruitment to fill 69 vacancies for the post of the project manager. The advertisement was released on February 15, 2020. Click here to read the official notification.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)