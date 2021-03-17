Last Updated:

BPSC Project Manager Prelims Exam Postponed, Check New Exam Date Here

BPSC project manager recruitment exam has been postponed. It was earlier scheduled to be held on March 5. It will be held on April 11. Check full details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
BPSC project manager

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Project Manager preliminary examination that was scheduled to be held on April 5. The BPSC project manager preliminary exam will be held on April 11. The exam has been postponed due to some unforeseen reason. A notice regarding this has also been uploaded on the official website of BPSC- www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

READ | BPSC AE Exam 2021 postponed again: 1 year on, asst engineer exams 2019 rescheduled thrice

BPSC Project Manager Exam Date

The BPSC Project manager prelims exam will be held on April 11 from 12 noon to 2:15 pm. The exam will be held in the headquarters of Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and  Gaya. Admit cards for the exam will be issued in the due course of time. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of BPSC. It will not be sent by post. Check the official notice here.

READ | BPSC Assistant Engineer exams 2020 postponed, check details here

BPSC has also released the names of under-age and over-age applicants. The list containing the names and registration numbers of ineligible candidates can be accessed from the official website. Alternatively, click here to check the list.

READ | BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Notification out for lower division clerk posts for 12th pass

Moreover, BPSC has merged the registration numbers of candidates who have applied for the posts more than once. The list of the same has been uploaded on the official website. Click here to check the list. 

READ | BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Exam to be conducted in Open-Book mode, 12th pass can apply

BPSC is conducting this recruitment to fill 69 vacancies for the post of the project manager. The advertisement was released on February 15, 2020. Click here to read the official notification.
(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND