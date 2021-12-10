BPSSC Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link

BPSSC update: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has released the BPSSC Bihar Police SI hall ticket 2021 on Friday, December 10, 2021. Registered candidates can now download the prelims admit card for SI and Sergeant from the official website. The steps to download the admit card has been mentioned below. To be noted that the admit card will be released for the preliminary written test that is scheduled to be conducted on December 12, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts in the first and second half.

Candidates should know that the exam will be conducted in offline mode and the centre details can be checked on the admit card. Physical copies of admit cards will not be issued to candidates, therefore candidates will have to take printouts of the admit card. It is mandatory to carry the hall tickets to the exam hall. In case any candidate fails to carry the same they may not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Along with admit cards, candidates will have to carry valid ID proof to the entre. On the exam date candidates will have to follow the COVID guidelines. Along with maintaining social distance, candidates will have to wear masks at all times and use sanitisers whenever required.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should visit the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the website, click on the link which reads, "Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020) "

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting the admit card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should check the details mentioned and download the same

Candidates should also make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download call letters

To be noted that through this recruitment drive, a total of 1998 posts of Police Sub-Inspector and 215 posts of Sergeant will be filled. Candidates must not forget to read the instructions mentioned on admit cards very carefully. They will also have to carry a vaccination certificate at the exam hall to appear for the exam. For more details candidates can visit the official website.