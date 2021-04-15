BSEB 12th Compartment Form Submission Last Date Today, April 15: Check How To Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had recently extended the deadline for the completion of registration for the BSEB 12th compartment exam. The Board took to Twitter to notify students about the same. Please note that the BSEB 12th compartmental registration last date has been changed to April 15, 2021. This means that students only have until today to submit their BSEB 12th compartment form.

BSEB 12th Compartment form submission: Last date today, April 15, 2021

Previously, the Board had announced that the application window to fill the BSEB 12th compartment form would stick to a limited time period from April 5 to April 10, 2021. But keeping the puzzling state of today in mind, BSEB decided to extend the deadline to April 15, 2021. The latest update comes as a huge relief for students as they are already under quite a lot of pressure due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and how that has affected the education bodies.

Students are advised to hurry up and fill their BSEB 12th compartment exam form immediately if they haven't had the chance till now as today is the last date. Students who have failed to secure minimum passing marks in one or two subjects can also apply for the final BSEB 12th compartment exam. If the candidates who have filled their application forms have not yet paid their application fee, they can do so till May 20, 2021.

In case students are not able to fill up their application forms for whatever reasons, principals or headmasters of their schools can also do so by logging into the school user ID and password on the official website of BSEB i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The official BSEB tweet also embedded a helpline number for the reference of the students who may be facing problems or doubts related to the new method of online applications and online payment methods. Take a look at the official BSEB tweet -

Since today is BSEB 12th compartment last date, here's a quick guide on how to submit the application form -

Visit the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com The candidate will be required to login to start their session. Click on Bihar Board Compartment Exam Registration that is available on the homepage itself. Fill in the required information like personal details that will be instructed on the form itself. Make the payment in the next tab and preview the application form for the last time before submitting it. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Direct link to the BSEB 12th compartment form

Direct link to the BSEB website

Image Source: Shutterstock