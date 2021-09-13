Last Updated:

BSEB Begins Class 9 Registration For 2023; Check Direct Link, Deadline To Pay Fee

BSEB has issued a notice related to class 9 registration for taking the matric exam in the year 2023. Check the official notification and details.

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education has released an important notification for Bihar Board class 9 students. As per the notice, candidates taking matric exams in the year 2023 have to register themselves. The registration process will be completed by the respective schools affiliated with Bihar Board. The last date to complete the registration process is September 30, 2021. Candidates should pay the registration fee by the deadline, as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted. Online registration can be done through the official website http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/. The registration fee can also be paid through the official website. In case of any issue, candidates should contact the helpline numbers: 0612-2232074, 2232074 and 2232239. See official tweet below:

BSEB OFSS second merit list

The Bihar School Examination Board has published the second merit list for the class 11th admission, and the admission process based on the merit list will conclude on September 17, 2021. All those students who have applied for BSEB OFSS 11th admissions 2021 can get all the details on this website. This year, the admission process will be held online, and the last date to apply for seats is September 18, 2021. 

Here's how to check BSEB OFSS second merit list

  • To check merit lists visit the official website of BSEB Online Facilitation System for Students or ofssbihar.in.
  • Find and click on the link that reads, "BSEB OFSS 11th admission 2021" or "Student's Login".
  • Now, click on "BSEB OFSS Second Merit List" and cut off.
  • Enter your mobile number, password, and other credentials to log in.
  • The BSEB OFSS 11th admission 2021 second merit list will automatically appear on the screen
  • Download and save a soft copy for future reference.

