BSEB Begins Class 9 Registration For 2023; Check Direct Link, Deadline To Pay Fee

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Bihar Board of Secondary Education has released an important notification for Bihar Board class 9 students. As per the notice, candidates taking matric exams in the year 2023 have to register themselves. The registration process will be completed by the respective schools affiliated with Bihar Board. The last date to complete the registration process is September 30, 2021. Candidates should pay the registration fee by the deadline, as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted. Online registration can be done through the official website http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/. The registration fee can also be paid through the official website. In case of any issue, candidates should contact the helpline numbers: 0612-2232074, 2232074 and 2232239. See official tweet below:
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/BXY3MOVqvS— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 13, 2021
The Bihar School Examination Board has published the second merit list for the class 11th admission, and the admission process based on the merit list will conclude on September 17, 2021. All those students who have applied for BSEB OFSS 11th admissions 2021 can get all the details on this website. This year, the admission process will be held online, and the last date to apply for seats is September 18, 2021.