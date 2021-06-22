Last Updated:

BSEB DElEd Registration Process Begins Today, Here's How To Register

BSEB DElEd registration process begins today. Registration forms can be submitted between June 22 and July 5. , here's how to register online.

BSEB DElEd Registration: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the important dates to apply for BSEB D.EL.Ed (face-to-face ) for the session 2020-22. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said in a press release that the registration forms for the Diploma in Elementary Education programme will be available on the website at www.secondary.biharboard.online from June 22 onwards. Read on to know full details about the registration process and key dates here.

Bihar DElEd Registration 

The registration forms for the Bihar DElEd exam will be accepted online between June 22 and July 5, 2021. The forms can be downloaded from the official website of BSEB. Principals of the institutions will download the forms for their students. Students will have to fill the form offline and submit it to their principal. The principal will then fill the form online and submit it. 

The fee for BSEB DElEd registration 2021 is Rs 400. The last date to pay the registration fee is July 7. The fees can be paid online via debit/credit cards, net banking, wallets, and UPI. 

BSEB will release the dummy registration card or admit card on July 6. The dummy admit cards can be downloaded from the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Any error can be rectified online between July 7 and 9, 2021. The final admit card will be released later with the corrections. 

How to register for BSEB DElEd Registration

  • Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Scroll down and find a link to BSEB DElEd 2021 registration 
  • A new page will open
  • Click on 'Download Application Form 1' or 'Download Application Form 2' to download the forms
  • Give the forms to your students 
  • Click on View/Apply to fill the form online 
  • Pay the application fee and submit. 

