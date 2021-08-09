BSF Recruitment 2021: BSF Invites Application For Constable Recruitment Under Sports Quota

BSF Recruitment 2021: Border Security Force has opened its BSF Recruitment drive. The drive aims to select candidates for 269 posts of Constables. Interested candidates are hereby informed that these positions are under sports quota. The online application for 269 posts has been started on Monday, August 9, 2021. Candidates who are interested in BSF constable recruitment 2021 can apply for the same at the official website. All the details such as age limit, eligibility is mentioned on the official website bsf.gov.in

BSF sports quota constable recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The application process has been started on August 9, 2021

The last date to apply for BSF Constable Vacancy is September 22, 2021

BSF Recruitment: Age limit

In order to be eligible for the posts, the minimum required age is 18. The maximum age to apply for the same is 23 years. Candidates are hereby informed that the recruitment for the post of Constable under Group C, and is temporary. However, it might be made permanent by Border Security Force. The only way to fill the form is online. BSF has mentioned that no other mode will be entertained for accepting the forms.

Sports Quota: Details

Under the Sports category, the following sports will be allowed-

Hockey

Boxing

Judo

Swimming

Kabaddi

Gymnastics

Weight Lifting

Water Sports

Archery

Shooting

Football

Cross-Country

Taekwondo

Athletics

BSF Recruitment: Eligibility

For applying candidate should have passed matriculation or any other equivalent from any recognized board. The players who have participated and won medals in competitions will also be considered. However, it should have been awarded by an institute or body recognized by International Olympic Associations. Those recognized by Indian Olympic Association will also be eligible to apply. In team events, those who have won medals in National Games, National Championships will be able to participate. Candidates who have been recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs or Sports are also eligible to apply. Further, those teams which participated in Indian Olympic Association can also apply.

About BSF

Border Security Force aims to protect India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh and hence maintain the safety of the country. It was established on December 1, 1965. For more details on BSF Recruitment 2021 for the post of constable, candidates can check on the aforementioned link of the official website for more updates.