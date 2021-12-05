BSSC Counselling List 2021: Merit List For Inter-level Exam Released; Here's How To Check

Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the inter-level BSSC Counselling List 2021 on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Inter level merit list has details such as roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates invited for the counselling process. Those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the exam can download the merit list now. It has been uploaded on the official website of BSSC, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The merit list has been released for the mains exam that was conducted for inter-level recruitment that was conducted on October 18, 2021. The cut off marks for the interlevel exam are scheduled to be released on the official website. The steps to download the BSSC Counselling List 2021 have been mentioned below.

BSSC Counselling List 2021: Steps to download inter-level merit list of shortlisted candidates

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link to view the list of shortlisted candidates for the counselling process

Candidates will then have to find their roll number on the BSSC Counselling List 2021

Candidates should download the merit list and also take a printout of the merit list for any future reference.

The official notice on BSSC Counselling List 2021 reads, "Candidates found eligible for counselling are informed that their counselling will be held in Patna in a short time. The detailed program related to counselling will be displayed on the commission's website soon. Candidates invited for counselling cannot claim for future appointments based on being called for counselling. Candidates are directed to keep a constant watch on the website of the Commission bssc.bihar.gov.in for updated information or instructions."

BSSC Inter Level Answer Key 2021

It is to be noted that the answer key will be released a few days after the written examination. Candidates will be able to check the answer key online by using their set number. With the help of the answer key, candidates will be able to check answers to all the questions of your examination.