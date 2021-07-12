BSSC Declares Urdu Anuvadak Prelims Result 2021, Check List Of Qualified Candidates

BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Result 2021: BSSC that is Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the prelims result of Urdu Anuvadak Exam. As results have been uploaded on the website, candidates who appeared in the BSSC Urdu Anuvadak 2021 Exam can download their result. It can be downloaded from bssc.bihc.nic.in.The exam was conducted on 28th February 2021 at many locations. Result for the same is available in PDF format. Follow the below-mentioned easy steps to view results and check if the candidate has been qualified for Mains.

BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Prelims Result: How to download

Candidates are advised to visit the official website that is https://bssc.bihar.gov.in/.

Click on the ‘Notice Board’ option available on the top of the homepage

Then click on "Click Here to View P.T. Result of Adv. No.01/19(Sahayak Urdu Anuvadak)’"

A PDF will be opened, check your name/roll number and download pdf

Take a printout for future reference

OR here is the direct link to result pdf

Result of this year is commendable as more than 5,000 candidates managed to qualify for the mains exam. BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Main exam will be conducted only for those who have qualified prelims. The drive aims to recruit for the post of Urdu Translator. Date and Time of Main exam have not been declared as of now. However, candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates about the recruitment drive for 1432 vacancies.

BSSC Urdu Anuvadak: Mains exam pattern

The Mains exam will be divided into two papers, Paper I and Paper II. The board will give objective-type questions in the question paper. Paper I will be of Urdu Grammar, whereas Paper II will be of Urdu Translation. Duration of exam will be three hours and both papers will carry 100 marks each. Meanwhile, many students have raised the issue that the site is unable to load PDF document. They said that they are facing an issue in viewing results as the direct link shows 'Error: Failed to load PDF document'