CA Admit Card 2021: ICAI Releases CA Admit Cards For Foundation, Inter, Final Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released the CA admit card 2021 for inter, foundation and final exams on its official websites. The CA July exam will begin on July 5. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their CA Admit Card 2021 from the official website- icai.org.

CA July Exams 2021

ICAI had earlier scheduled to conduct the CA exams in the month of May. However, the exam had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The CA May exam was then rescheduled to be held in the month of July. The CA foundation, CA Inter and CA Final Exams will be held between July 5 and July 20. The exam will be held across the country.

How to download ICAI CA Admit Card 2021