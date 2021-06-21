Last Updated:

CA Admit Card 2021: ICAI Releases CA Admit Cards For Foundation, Inter, Final Exams

ICAI CA Admit Card 2021 released at icaiexams.org. Candidates can download CA foundation, inter and final exams admit cards online. Exams to begin on July 5.

Written By
Nandini Verma
CA Admit Card 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released the CA admit card 2021 for inter, foundation and final exams on its official websites. The CA July exam will begin on July 5. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their CA Admit Card 2021 from the official website- icai.org.

CA July Exams 2021

ICAI had earlier scheduled to conduct the CA exams in the month of May. However, the exam had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The CA May exam was then rescheduled to be held in the month of July. The CA foundation, CA Inter and CA Final Exams will be held between July 5 and July 20. The exam will be held across the country. 

How to download ICAI CA Admit Card 2021

  • Visit the official website of ICAI-https://icaiexam.icai.org/
  • Go to the Login section 
  • Click on the CA Admit Card 201 link
  • Key in your login credentials - Login ID and password
  • Your CA Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout

READ | ICAI CA foundation exam postponed due to COVID-19; CA inter exam schedule released
READ | ICAI extends deadline for completion of OC and ITT courses till June 3; Check notice here
READ | ICAI opens application window for changing ICAI exam centre for candidates
READ | ICAI CA 2021 admit card likely to release on June 21, exam to start from July 5
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND