CA December Exam 2021 Registration With Late Fine Begins Today

CA December exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has reopened ICAI CA Exam 2021 application form. The application form has been opened for December 2021 Final, Intermediate IPC, Intermediate, Foundation, and Post Qualification Courses. CA December registration 2021 has to be done on the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

ICAI CA December exam registration 2021 process has been started at 12 am on Monday, October 11, 2021. The last day to register is Tuesday, October 12, 2021 (11.59 pm). In order to apply for this registration process, candidates will have to pay a late fee. Late fee for ICAI December Exam 2021 is Rs. 600. Candidates are hereby informed that this is the last opportunity given to them by ICAI o apply for ICAI CA Exam 2021 (December session). Candidates will not be given further extensions.

ICAI CA December exam 2021: Important Dates

CA December registration 2021 window has been opened on Oct 11, 2021

Last date to apply is Oct 12, 2021 (11.59 pm)

CA exam will begin on December 5, 2021

Last date of exam will be December 20, 2021

Admit card release date has not been announced yet

ICAI CA Exam 2021 schedule was released in August.

ICAI CA Exam 2021: Steps to register for December exams