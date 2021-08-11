CA Exams 2021: ICAI Releases CA Exam Schedule For Dec 2021, Check Full Date Sheet & More

If you are preparing for the ICAI CA Exams, then this news is for you. The Examination Department of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the examination dates. ICAI has announced the dates of the Foundation examination, Intermediate examination, and Final course examination. The examinations for all three examinations will begin in the month of December. As per the official notice, the CA Foundation exam 2021 will be held on December 13. The CA Inter and CA Final exams will be held on December 6 and December 5.

CA exam 2021 date

CA foundation exam 2021: The application process for the CA December Exams will start on September 16, 2021, and will last till September 30. ICAI has also announced the date for the Insurance and Risk management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade laws, and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part 1 and International Taxation-Assessment test (INTT-AT). The candidates who are going to appear in the ICAI CA December exam can check the important dates below.

CA Exams Schedule 2021: Important dates

Exam Date CA Foundation Course exam (New Scheme) December 13, 15, 17 & 19, 2021 CA Intermediate (IPC) Under Old Scheme (Only for Opt Out Students) Group 1 December 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2021 CA Intermediate (IPC) Under Old Scheme (Only for Opt Out Students) Group 2 December 14, 16, and 18, 2021 CA Intermediate exam under New Scheme (Group 1) December 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2021 CA Intermediate exam under New Scheme (Group 2) December 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2021 CA Final Course Exam under Old Scheme (Only for Opt Out Students) Group 1 December 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2021 CA Final Course Exam under Old Scheme (Only for Opt Out Students) Group 2 December 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2021 CA Final Course Exam under New Scheme Group 1 December 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2021 CA Final Course Exam under New Scheme Group 2 December 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2021

More details on CA exam 2021

All those candidates who will be applying for CA Exams 2021 will have to pay an application fee for the examinations. Candidates of Foundation appearing for Final examinations will be allowed to write exams in two mediums .i.e. English, or Hindi. It is to be noted that the medium of examinations will be only English for post-qualification courses. It is also recommended that the candidates should keep checking the official website of the ICAI foundation.

