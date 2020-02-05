Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

CA Final Exam's Step-by-step Form Submission Details Provided Here

Education

CA Final Exam forms are on ICAI's official website from February 5, 2020, to March 4, 2020. Read to know the stepwise process of how to fill the form online.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
ca final exam

The ICAI Exam forms are finally out. ICAI Exam Form May 2020 is now available on the official website of ICAI, i.e. https://icaiexam.icai.org/#. The form will be available from February 5, 2020, to March 4, 2020. One can submit their CA Final exam's form for May 2020, CA Intermediate May 2020 exam form, and CA Foundation May 2020 exam form online. If one intends on filling the form online, then the exam fee of the same has to be paid online. Here is a step-by-step process on how to fill the CA Final examination form:

Also Read | ICAI Result For 2019 Will Be Declared On THIS Date; Read On For Updates

Here is a gist of the online procedure to fill ICAI Exam Form May 2020:

  • Register your Name or Create Login Account at icaiexam.icai.org
  • Fill up ICAI Exam Online Application form
  • Pay ICAI Exam Fee Online
  • Take the print out of submitted ICAI Exam form
  • Affix your Photo, Sign ICAI Exam printed Form and send to ICAI Office (If required)
  • See the detail ICAI Final/ Intermediate/ Foundation Exam Form May 2020 step by step online application procedure.

Online Application Procedure CA Final/ Inter/ Foundation Exam Form

Documents required For CA Final Exam form:

  • One passport size fresh photo
  • School or college leaving certificate
  • Signature
  • Foreign or SAARC Nationality certificate (if you have otherwise left this blank)
  • PE-II/PCE/IPCE/IIPCE/Intermediate mark sheet
  • CCT Certificate
  • ITT Certificate
  • ICITSS Certificate
  • Bonafide Certificate ( in case of Provisional registration)
  • Provisional Degree Certificate
  • Consolidated Degree Mark sheet
  • Group 1 Result
  • Group 2 Result

Also Read | ICAI Consults RBI To Check Role Of Auditors In PMC Bank Crisis

 How to fill the CA Final Exam form?

Step 1: Register yourself or create a login account

  • Select the examination: Foundation or Intermediate/ IPCC/ ATE or Final and provide the following credentials
  • Registration No.: Select Prefix of your SRN (Student Registration Number) with ICAI. Thereafter, enter the remaining 7 digits of your registration number
  • Date of Birth: In DD/MM/YYYY format; In case your full name is not displayed on entering the Reg. No. and Date of Birth, you can still create the login account as a provisional candidate by providing correct particulars.
  • Email ID: Be careful while entering your E-Mail ID as because all communication including login details will be sent by the Institute to this primary email address; and
  • Mobile No: Your 10 digit Indian mobile number.

Step 2: Fill up CA Exam Online Application form

As of March 2020, the CA Institute has made it mandatory for the candidates to attach or upload a scanned image of Declaration / Certificate of Service. Also, the size of the scanned image Declaration / Certificate of Service should be between 100 KB to 200 KB, and not more than that. The below-mentioned details shall be shown in the window:

  • Registration Number
  • Name of the Candidate
  • Gender
  • Date of Birth
  • Father’s Name
  • Medium Opted
  • Differently Abled
  • Type of Disability
  • Percentage of disability
  • Region of Examination Centre
  • Name of Examination Centre
  • Zone Covers
  • Centre Code
  • Group Applied
  • Old Article Registration NumberInitial Date of Registration to Final (As given in Registration letter issued by Board of Studies, ICAI)
  • Date of Revalidation of Registration to Final (if original registration is more than 5 years old)
  • Personal Identification No.: (PIN 4 Digit)

Step 3: Payment 

Once done with filling all the above-mentioned details, the next step is payment. If one wishes to pay the fees online then, only VISA, Mastercard, and Maestro cards are accepted by the website. One can also log out if they do not wish to pay the fees online. Those candidates whose photographs and signatures appear on the screen, they do not have to follow the further steps mentioned below and also do not have to take a print out of the form. All the candidates whose photos and signatures do not appear on the screen should continue following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 4: Take a print out of PDF form

Once the payment is done, all the candidates whose signatures and photographs are not in the database and do not appear on the screen are required to fill the examination application form, take a print out of the form and send it to ICAI. In addition to that, they are also required to scan and upload the photograph of their Certificate of Service, on the website.

Step 5: Stick a photograph, sign the form and send it to ICAI

Once done with taking the print out of the examination application form, one needs to attach their passport-sized photograph to the form and sign the form, wherever mention and get the form attested by a Chartered Accountant or Gazetted Officer or Head of an Educational Institution. After getting the form attested, they need to send the same to Examination Department at the following address, by Speed Post or Registered Post only, on or before the last date for submission of exam forms with late fees. One can opt for any of the modes to submit their exam forms as per their convenience.

Also Read | CA Student Protest : ICAI President States 'will Look Into Grievances'

Submission by Hand: One may submit the application form at any of the offices on working days between 10 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. to the reception counters of respective ICAI regional office.

Submission by Post: One can also send the printout of the form by SpeedPost/Registered Post (not courier) without folding and superscribing the envelope as “Exam Application Form for Final/Intermediate / Foundation – November 2019” before the cut-off dates. The address for posting is mentioned as follows:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg,
New Delhi – 110 002.

CA Final Exam form fees    

For Single Group:₹1,800
For Both Groups: ₹3,300

Also Read | ICAI CA Students Protest: Netizens Create Buzz To Summon President

Image Credit: Official website of ICAI

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA MOVES SC OVER NIRBHAYA CASE
AYODHYA TRUST 'SUCH GOOD NEWS'
ATHAWALE ASKS SENA TO IMPLEMENT CAA
POMPEO MOCKS PELOSI WITH SIMPSONS
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST