CA Final Exam's Step-by-step Form Submission Details Provided Here

The ICAI Exam forms are finally out. ICAI Exam Form May 2020 is now available on the official website of ICAI, i.e. https://icaiexam.icai.org/#. The form will be available from February 5, 2020, to March 4, 2020. One can submit their CA Final exam's form for May 2020, CA Intermediate May 2020 exam form, and CA Foundation May 2020 exam form online. If one intends on filling the form online, then the exam fee of the same has to be paid online. Here is a step-by-step process on how to fill the CA Final examination form:
As of March 2020, the CA Institute has made it mandatory for the candidates to attach or upload a scanned image of Declaration / Certificate of Service. Also, the size of the scanned image Declaration / Certificate of Service should be between 100 KB to 200 KB, and not more than that. The below-mentioned details shall be shown in the window:
Once done with filling all the above-mentioned details, the next step is payment. If one wishes to pay the fees online then, only VISA, Mastercard, and Maestro cards are accepted by the website. One can also log out if they do not wish to pay the fees online. Those candidates whose photographs and signatures appear on the screen, they do not have to follow the further steps mentioned below and also do not have to take a print out of the form. All the candidates whose photos and signatures do not appear on the screen should continue following the below-mentioned steps:
Once the payment is done, all the candidates whose signatures and photographs are not in the database and do not appear on the screen are required to fill the examination application form, take a print out of the form and send it to ICAI. In addition to that, they are also required to scan and upload the photograph of their Certificate of Service, on the website.
Once done with taking the print out of the examination application form, one needs to attach their passport-sized photograph to the form and sign the form, wherever mention and get the form attested by a Chartered Accountant or Gazetted Officer or Head of an Educational Institution. After getting the form attested, they need to send the same to Examination Department at the following address, by Speed Post or Registered Post only, on or before the last date for submission of exam forms with late fees. One can opt for any of the modes to submit their exam forms as per their convenience.
Submission by Hand: One may submit the application form at any of the offices on working days between 10 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. to the reception counters of respective ICAI regional office.
Submission by Post: One can also send the printout of the form by SpeedPost/Registered Post (not courier) without folding and superscribing the envelope as “Exam Application Form for Final/Intermediate / Foundation – November 2019” before the cut-off dates. The address for posting is mentioned as follows:
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg,
New Delhi – 110 002.
For Single Group:₹1,800
For Both Groups: ₹3,300
