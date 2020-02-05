CA Final Exam's Step-by-step Form Submission Details Provided Here

The ICAI Exam forms are finally out. ICAI Exam Form May 2020 is now available on the official website of ICAI, i.e. https://icaiexam.icai.org/#. The form will be available from February 5, 2020, to March 4, 2020. One can submit their CA Final exam's form for May 2020, CA Intermediate May 2020 exam form, and CA Foundation May 2020 exam form online. If one intends on filling the form online, then the exam fee of the same has to be paid online. Here is a step-by-step process on how to fill the CA Final examination form:

Also Read | ICAI Result For 2019 Will Be Declared On THIS Date; Read On For Updates

Here is a gist of the online procedure to fill ICAI Exam Form May 2020:

Register your Name or Create Login Account at icaiexam.icai.org

Fill up ICAI Exam Online Application form

Pay ICAI Exam Fee Online

Take the print out of submitted ICAI Exam form

Affix your Photo, Sign ICAI Exam printed Form and send to ICAI Office (If required)

See the detail ICAI Final/ Intermediate/ Foundation Exam Form May 2020 step by step online application procedure.

Online Application Procedure CA Final/ Inter/ Foundation Exam Form

Documents required For CA Final Exam form:

One passport size fresh photo

School or college leaving certificate

Signature

Foreign or SAARC Nationality certificate (if you have otherwise left this blank)

PE-II/PCE/IPCE/IIPCE/Intermediate mark sheet

CCT Certificate

ITT Certificate

ICITSS Certificate

Bonafide Certificate ( in case of Provisional registration)

Provisional Degree Certificate

Consolidated Degree Mark sheet

Group 1 Result

Group 2 Result

Also Read | ICAI Consults RBI To Check Role Of Auditors In PMC Bank Crisis

How to fill the CA Final Exam form?

Step 1: Register yourself or create a login account

Select the examination: Foundation or Intermediate/ IPCC/ ATE or Final and provide the following credentials

Registration No.: Select Prefix of your SRN (Student Registration Number) with ICAI. Thereafter, enter the remaining 7 digits of your registration number

Date of Birth: In DD/MM/YYYY format; In case your full name is not displayed on entering the Reg. No. and Date of Birth, you can still create the login account as a provisional candidate by providing correct particulars.

Email ID: Be careful while entering your E-Mail ID as because all communication including login details will be sent by the Institute to this primary email address; and

Mobile No: Your 10 digit Indian mobile number.

Step 2: Fill up CA Exam Online Application form

As of March 2020, the CA Institute has made it mandatory for the candidates to attach or upload a scanned image of Declaration / Certificate of Service. Also, the size of the scanned image Declaration / Certificate of Service should be between 100 KB to 200 KB, and not more than that. The below-mentioned details shall be shown in the window:

Registration Number

Name of the Candidate

Gender

Date of Birth

Father’s Name

Medium Opted

Differently Abled

Type of Disability

Percentage of disability

Region of Examination Centre

Name of Examination Centre

Zone Covers

Centre Code

Group Applied

Old Article Registration NumberInitial Date of Registration to Final (As given in Registration letter issued by Board of Studies, ICAI)

Date of Revalidation of Registration to Final (if original registration is more than 5 years old)

Personal Identification No.: (PIN 4 Digit)

Step 3: Payment

Once done with filling all the above-mentioned details, the next step is payment. If one wishes to pay the fees online then, only VISA, Mastercard, and Maestro cards are accepted by the website. One can also log out if they do not wish to pay the fees online. Those candidates whose photographs and signatures appear on the screen, they do not have to follow the further steps mentioned below and also do not have to take a print out of the form. All the candidates whose photos and signatures do not appear on the screen should continue following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 4: Take a print out of PDF form

Once the payment is done, all the candidates whose signatures and photographs are not in the database and do not appear on the screen are required to fill the examination application form, take a print out of the form and send it to ICAI. In addition to that, they are also required to scan and upload the photograph of their Certificate of Service, on the website.

Step 5: Stick a photograph, sign the form and send it to ICAI

Once done with taking the print out of the examination application form, one needs to attach their passport-sized photograph to the form and sign the form, wherever mention and get the form attested by a Chartered Accountant or Gazetted Officer or Head of an Educational Institution. After getting the form attested, they need to send the same to Examination Department at the following address, by Speed Post or Registered Post only, on or before the last date for submission of exam forms with late fees. One can opt for any of the modes to submit their exam forms as per their convenience.

Also Read | CA Student Protest : ICAI President States 'will Look Into Grievances'

Submission by Hand: One may submit the application form at any of the offices on working days between 10 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. to the reception counters of respective ICAI regional office.

Submission by Post: One can also send the printout of the form by SpeedPost/Registered Post (not courier) without folding and superscribing the envelope as “Exam Application Form for Final/Intermediate / Foundation – November 2019” before the cut-off dates. The address for posting is mentioned as follows:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg,

New Delhi – 110 002.

CA Final Exam form fees

For Single Group:₹1,800

For Both Groups: ₹3,300

Also Read | ICAI CA Students Protest: Netizens Create Buzz To Summon President

Image Credit: Official website of ICAI