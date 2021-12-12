CA Foundation Exams To Begin Tomorrow; Check ICAI Guidelines Here

ICAI CA Foundation Exams: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is gearing up to hold CA Foundation Course exams. The exams are scheduled to begin on Monday, December 13, 2021. Candidates will be taking Paper 1 and Paper 2 of CA Foundation exams for a duration of three hours. The exams will be conducted in the afternoon shift between 2 pm and 5 pm. The CA Foundation Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be for two hours. CA Foundation exams will be conducted on December 13, December 15, December 17, and December 19, 2021. It is to be noted that the admit cards have already been released and can be accessed from the official website icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates who have not downloaded their hall tickets can follow the steps mentioned below to download.

Along with admit cards, candidates will have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall too. The official notice reads that if the appearing candidate is a minor, ICAI says, he/she will have to carry an undertaking signed by parents or guardians. Applicants will have to enter the exam hall at 1 pm. At the exam centre, COVID guidelines should be followed. Candidates will have to maintain social distancing, use sanitisers and wear masks all the time.

Here is how to download the CA exam Admit Card 2021:

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on click on the login window

Candidates will then have to enter credentials like login ID (registration number) and password

Post submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates must not forget to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

ICAI guidelines to be followed while filling ICAI CA Foundation OMR Sheet

Candidates should use only an HB pencil to darken the appropriate circles. Write and darken the correct question booklet code as printed on the question booklet. The darkened circle will be taken as final for evaluation

If students want to change the answer, they can erase the already darkened circle completely and make a fresh mark

Rough work or stray marks must not be done on the OMR sheet

Image: Pexels