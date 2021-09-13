CA Results 2021: ICAI Declares CA Final And CA Foundation Results, Direct Links Here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday announced the CA final and foundation exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the CA final exam or CA foundation course exam can check their results online. The CA results 2021 can be accessed on the official website- icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Earlier, ICAI had informed the candidates that the CA Results 2021 will be out on September 13 or September 14. The results were declared in the afternoon on September 13. ICAI had conducted the CA exams for final and foundation courses from July 24 to July 30, 2021. The CA final exam under the old and new scheme was held from July 5 to 19, 2021. Registered candidates will also get their results on their respective mail IDs.

How to Check ICAI CA Result 2021

Visit the official website-icai.nic.in

Click on the Results tab

Click on the Foundation Result notification

Select the name of the exam (CA final or CA foundation)

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your CA results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check CA Results 2021

Direct link to check CA Foundation Results 2021

Direct link to check CA Final Old Results 2021

Direct link to check CA Final New Results 2021