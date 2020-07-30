CAT 2020: CAT Exam Notification Out Now; Check Form Filling Dates, Online Links & More

After a series of uncertainties around the CAT 2020 examinations, the Indian Institue of Management has released the revised dates for Common Admission Test or CAT 2020 schedules. The COVID-19 situation had greatly affected the dates of the exams which are normally out in the month of June. However, as per the recent notification, the revised dates for form filling is extended until September 16, 2020.

CAT 2020 exam notification reveals dates and more

According to IIM’s latest notification, the form filling portal will begin by August 5, 2020. Students who are eligible to apply for CAT 2020 can access the website through the link iimcat.ac.in. The portal will remain open until 5 pm on September 16. Students will have to fill in the correct information, photographs and other information required for the CAT 2020 exams.

IIM also revealed that the admit cards for the examination will be out by October 28 on the official website as well. Students will have to hold an admit card before appearing for the exams, at the failure of which a candidate will not be allowed for the exams. Once released, students are urged to keep a hard copy as well as a soft copy with them.

IIM also released the dates for CAT 2020 examinations. The Common Admission Test 2020 will be conducted in November. The dates for the same are 29 of the month. CAT exam will be completely computer-based with no or minimum human contact. Students will have to give CAT exam in almost 156 cities across thousands of centres in the country. IIM will be revealing the results likely in the second week of January 2021, as per the notification. The admission process will begin to post that.

CAT notification 2020 suggests

The CAT notication 2020 also reads, “CAT 2020 process is to be conducted taking into account the COVID-19 crisis. The information provided by the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central & State governments and IIMs. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for further information.” Students must note that CAT 2020 will be held in batched and will have a duration of 180 minutes.

The three sub-sections under the CAT exam are-

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

