VITEEE 2020: VITEEE Form Correction & Application Last Date Extended Till July 31

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, Tamil Nadu conducts an all India entrance for admission of students for undergraduate engineering courses (BTech). The University had recently cancelled the all India examination that the university conducts each year known as VITEEE exam which was scheduled to be conducted this July. The candidates will be given admission on the basis of their 10+2/Pre-University marks as well as valid JEE Main scores based on which they would be given preference for the university admissions.

The last date for the VITEEE form correction is also released now. Candidates are advised to correct any mistakes on their application form latest by July 31st. The VITEEE form correction facility is for those candidates who have filled or wish to fill the VITEEE form of 2020 which allows the interested candidates to get admissions into the B.Tech and BDes programme at various VIT campuses in India.

How to do VITEEE form correction?

The last date to correct or apply for the VITEEE form 2020 is July 31st.

Visit the official website of VIT University at https://viteee.vit.ac.in/?utm_source=VIT&utm_campaign=viteee2020

Log in by using a registered email id and password.

Click on the edit section of the online application form

Candidates can verify their details and modify/edit the application form wherever necessary.

Remember to save the changes that you make otherwise every change made would be lost. Save and then move on to the next step of the VITEEE form.

After the final submission of the application form, save it in a PDF format for future reference.

The application link has been online on the official website for the admission of students into the undergraduate courses since September 27, 2019. VIT University is known to usually conduct exams at more than 100 centres across the city every year. Last year, VITEEE exams were conducted in 120 cities in India and four foreign cities as well.

Image courtesy: VIT university official website

VITEEE 2020 exam cancelled

VIT university officials stated in an announcement about the VITEEE exams being cancelled for this year. The VITEEE is actually conducted every year at various cities in India, however, during this year the exam was cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Candidates are requested to upload their 12th class marks onto the VITEEE 2020 application form online. However, in the situation where student's 12th exam results are not yet declared, the institute will keep a facility to upload the 12th marks later as well.

VITEEE 2020 applications can be filled online by paying Rs 1150 (through the website) however the candidates using the VITEEE app would need to pay Rs 1050 as the application fees.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock