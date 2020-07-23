VITEEE 2020: VITEEE Form Correction & Application Last Date Extended Till July 31

Quick links:
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, Tamil Nadu conducts an all India entrance for admission of students for undergraduate engineering courses (BTech). The University had recently cancelled the all India examination that the university conducts each year known as VITEEE exam which was scheduled to be conducted this July. The candidates will be given admission on the basis of their 10+2/Pre-University marks as well as valid JEE Main scores based on which they would be given preference for the university admissions.
The last date for the VITEEE form correction is also released now. Candidates are advised to correct any mistakes on their application form latest by July 31st. The VITEEE form correction facility is for those candidates who have filled or wish to fill the VITEEE form of 2020 which allows the interested candidates to get admissions into the B.Tech and BDes programme at various VIT campuses in India.
The last date to correct or apply for the VITEEE form 2020 is July 31st.
The application link has been online on the official website for the admission of students into the undergraduate courses since September 27, 2019. VIT University is known to usually conduct exams at more than 100 centres across the city every year. Last year, VITEEE exams were conducted in 120 cities in India and four foreign cities as well.
