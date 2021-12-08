CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Releases Provisional Answer Key, Check Direct Link Here

Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad has released the answer key of Common Admission Test (CAT 2021). The answer key has been released on Wednesday at 10 am. As the response sheet has been uploaded, candidates can now download the same from official website iimcat.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates must know that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Candidates after going through the provisional key can raise objections from objection management tab. The key is for the IIM entrance exam that was held on November 28, 2021. IIM follows the pattern of releasing the key 10-11 days after the exam is held. The important dates and steps to download answer key has been attached below.

Official website reads, "Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration.”

CAT Answer Key 2021: Date and Time

CAT 2021 was conducted on November 28, 2021

Answer key has been released on December 8, 2021

It has been released in the first half at 10 am

The deadline to raise objections is December 11 (5 pm)

CAT Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download provisional key

Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam on Nov 28 must visit the official website of Common Admission Test – iimcat.ac.in.

On the Homepage, candidates will have to click on the link which reads 'registered candidate login'

Candidates will be redirected to application login page where they will have to enter user ID and password

Candidates should enter the required details to access responses and view answers

The CAT Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on screen, candidates can cross-check their answers

Here is the direct link to download answer key

The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. Results will be out on the basis of final answer key. The result release date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the MBA entrance exam result.