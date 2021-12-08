Last Updated:

CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Releases Provisional Answer Key, Check Direct Link Here

CAT provisional answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the key & raise objections.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CAT

Image: Shutterstock


 Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad has released the answer key of Common Admission Test (CAT 2021). The answer key has been released on Wednesday at 10 am. As the response sheet has been uploaded, candidates can now download the same from official website iimcat.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below.  

Candidates must know that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Candidates after going through the provisional key can raise objections from objection management tab. The key is for the IIM entrance exam that was held on November 28, 2021. IIM follows the pattern of releasing the key 10-11 days after the exam is held. The important dates and steps to download answer key has been attached below.

Official website reads, "Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration.”

CAT Answer Key 2021: Date and Time 

  • CAT 2021 was conducted on November 28, 2021
  • Answer key has been released on December 8, 2021
  • It has been released in the first half at 10 am
  • The deadline to raise objections is December 11 (5 pm)

CAT Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download provisional key

  • Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam on Nov 28 must visit the official website of Common Admission Test – iimcat.ac.in.  
  • On the Homepage, candidates will have to click on the link which reads 'registered candidate login'
  • Candidates will be redirected to application login page where they will have to enter user ID and password
  • Candidates should enter the required details to access responses and view answers 
  • The CAT Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on screen, candidates can cross-check their answers

Here is the direct link to download answer key

The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. Results will be out on the basis of final answer key. The result release date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the MBA entrance exam result.

READ | CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad activates CAT mock test link, here's how to attempt
READ | Guj HC issues notices to IIM-A, Centre over PIL seeking quota in admissions to PhD programme
READ | IIM Bangalore witnesses record summer placement season
READ | CAT exam 2021: IIM Ahmedabad releases important instructions for exam on Nov 28
READ | IIM Ahmedabad to offer new course on Bhagavad Gita to teach management techniques
Tags: CAT, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM CAT answer key 2021
First Published:
COMMENT