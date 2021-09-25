CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Shares Key Info About Exam; 2.3 Lakh Candidates Registered

CAT 2021: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has released some quick information for conducting the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2021. The online registration window was closed on September 22 at 5 pm. IIM Ahmedabad will conduct CAT 2021 on November 28. As per the latest information released by IIM-A, around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for IIM CAT 2021.

IIM CAT 2021: Exam Pattern

The format of the test will remain the same as last year. There will be three shifts of 2-hour examination comprising three sections: i) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, ii) Quantitative Ability, and iii) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwDcandidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

"Last year’s CAT format changes were necessitated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since we are seeing the same pandemic issue this year, the CAT 2021 exam format and pattern will remain the same. However, considering that there could have been time pressure to complete the CAT exam last year on account of changes made, for CAT 2021 the CAT Committee is making an attempt in reducing the number of questions across all three sections- QA, DILR and VARC," reads the official statement.

IIM-A will conduct the CAT 2021 at over 400 Test Centres, spread across 159 cities in India on 28 November 2021. Mock Test/Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from the last week of October 2021. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.

CAT 2021 Registration Form Edit Window

IIM-A has opened the application form correction window on September 25. The window will close at 5 pm on September 27, 2021. Candidates can make changes in the following fields: