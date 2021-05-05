CAT Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Academic Requirements, Age Limit, Reservation & More

Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for MBA as it is considered to be one of the most sought after courses in India. A number of entrance exams exist to determine the eligibility of a candidate for an MBA. The most popular entrance exam is the Common Admission Test or CAT that sees close to three lakh applications each year. If you, too, are interested in attempting the test, check CAT eligibility criteria 2021 to determine whether you can take it.

CAT Eligibility Criteria 2021

In order to be eligible for CAT 2021, the candidate must obtain at least 50% in their Bachelor's degree. For candidates identifying with SC/ST and Differently Abled (DA) categories, the percentage required for eligibility is 45%.

Please note that the University linked to the candidate's Bachelor degree must be recognized by the MHRD.

As per the latest eligibility criteria for CAT, no age restriction is applied for CAT 2021.

It must also be noted that work experience is not mandatory.

In case the University of the candidate awards CGPA instead of marks, the conversion factor must be specified. If the University fails to address the conversion factor, the CGPA must be converted into percentage format by direct conversion i.e., by dividing the CGPA received with the highest CGPA possible and multiplying the result by 100.

Please note that candidates who are currently in their final year are also allowed to attempt CAT 2021 with the caveat that they are able to clear their Bachelor's degree with the above-mentioned minimum percentage (45% or 50%). If the candidate fails to secure the criteria, their results in the further admission processes will be rendered null.

About Common Admission Test (CAT)

Common Admission Test is a National Level Entrance Examination conducted annually by IIMs with the objective to take admission in management programs across various B-Schools. The CAT exam consists of three sections i.e. Quantitative Aptitude (QA), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC). Although no confirmation has been given yet, CAT 2021 will most probably be held on the last Sunday of November while the results for the same will be released around January 2022.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK