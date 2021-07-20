CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date To Be Announced Soon, Check Latest Update Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result declaration dates for both, CBSE class 10th and CBSE class 12th students soon. As per the latest information, the CBSE class 10th and 12th results will be declared any day by July 31. However, CBSE has not announced the exact date of the result declaration.

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date

As per media reports, there are speculations that CBSE will announce the class 10th result declaration dates today, July 20. However, there is no such confirmation by the board sources. However, as per the CBSE Board officials, the dates will be announced anytime soon.

Where to check CBSE Results 2021

CBSE will release the board results online. Students will be able to check their CBSE results by visiting the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. Moreover, the CBSE class 10th and 12th board results will also be available on Digilocker. Read on to know how to create an account

How to create an account

Go to the DigiLocker app

Enter your name and date of birth mentioned in Aadhaar card

Choose gender, enter your mobile number

Students will be asked to set a 6 digit security PIN, make sure to set a strong PIN

Enter your valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username

How to view documents on Digi locker